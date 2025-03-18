Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Playing without injured guard Bradley Beal again, the Phoenix Suns saw seven players score in double figures during a 129-89 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

All told, 13 players scored for Phoenix, and the final margin of 40 was the biggest lead of the night. Devin Booker scored 27 points to lead a second-quarter surge the Raptors could not overcome.

Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game that Beal will miss at least a week because of a left hamstring injury sustained in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Beal, who including Monday has missed 21 of the Suns' 69 games, had an MRI earlier in the day and will be evaluated in seven days. Collin Gillespie made his first career start in place of Beal.

"We'll evaluate him in one week," Budenholzer said of Beal. "He had an MRI today, and we'll be hopeful that this next week goes well, and reevaluate him then."

The Suns trailed 29-24 at the end of the first quarter but outscored Toronto 39-11 to take a 23-point halftime lead. Most of it came with reserves Royce O'Neale, Tyus Jones, Cody Martin and Oso Ighodaro joining Booker on the court.

Ryan Dunn scored 17 points, Jones had 15 points including four 3-pointers, Kevin Durant had 14, Monte Morris 12 and Nick Richards 10. O'Neale had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Scottie Barnes had 16 points and Immanuel Quickley had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for the Raptors, playing without starters RJ Barrett (illness) and Gradey Dick (right knee bruise) plus center Jakob Poeltl (rest).

With the win, the Suns moved one game behind the Dallas Mavericks for the last play-in spot in the West with 13 games remaining.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.