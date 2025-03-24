Monica McNutt and Bobby Marks discuss Steph Curry's pelvic injury he suffered vs. the Raptors, and whether Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green can step up if he's out for an extended period. (1:12)

Jimmy Butler III faces his old team in Miami on Tuesday, and if members of the Golden State Warriors are interested in coffee from Butler's store in the city, they'll face a hefty fee.

The former Miami Heat forward's first brick-and-mortar location for his coffee brand, "Big Face Coffee" opened in December in Miami's design district.

On Sunday, Butler posted a sign on his Instagram story that Warriors employees will be upcharged for coffee at the store. Prices typically range from $4 to $10 for drinks, according to a post of the menu on Yelp.

In his return to Miami, Butler brought a coffee price hike for his fellow Warriors employees. jimmybutler / Instagram story

The Warriors acquired Butler at last month's NBA trade deadline after a tumultuous trade request from the Heat. The six-time All-Star was suspended three times by Miami before the deal was made.

Butler began his Big Face Coffee brand during the NBA Bubble in 2020. He notably charged $20 for a cup, regardless of the size and drink, for coffee made with his French press.

The idea evolved into the store, which officially opened on Dec. 6, 2024.

"It's so surreal because this is another thing I said I wanted to do, and I went out and made it happen," Butler told NBC News earlier this month. "That's what this story is for me. Man, I had a dream, I worked at it, and then one day, bam, here we are with a coffee shop."

Butler has averaged 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 19 games for the Warriors this season.