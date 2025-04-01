Andre Snellings explains why fantasy managers cannot rely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LaMelo Ball and Steph Curry down the stretch. (3:00)

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a cameo in Canadian rapper Drake's "Nokia" music video that was released on Monday.

Gilgeous-Alexander appeared at the 2:37 mark in the video with colorways of his new signature Converse sneaker around his neck.

The Oklahoma City guard shares the same birthplace as Drake: Ontario, Canada.

Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't the only basketball symbol in the "Nokia" video. In the beginning scenes, the rapper also seemed to don a Drake Bulldogs jersey while rapping his first verse of the hit song from his latest collaboration album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U."

According to ESPN's Zach Kram, Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to become the 10th player in NBA history to win the scoring title while leading his team to possess the NBA's best record. Eight of the previous nine players have gone on to win MVP.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in scoring this season, averaging 32.8 points per game, as well as five rebounds and 6.4 assists.