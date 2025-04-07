Toumani Camara had 23 points and 11 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers held off a late rally by the San Antonio Spurs for a 120-109 win. (1:58)

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the franchise, it was announced Monday.

The Blazers have 35 victories this season -- a 14-win improvement over last season, so far -- but will miss the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. They are 22-16 since Jan. 19 with a top-5 ranking in defensive efficiency during that span, according to ESPN Research.

"Joe has demonstrated leadership and vision during his time as general manager, and I'm excited to see him continue building the foundation for a long-term, winning team," team chair Jody Allen said in a statement. "We are all thrilled with the team's forward momentum and excited for the future of Trail Blazers basketball."

The Blazers have been building around a mix of veterans such as Anfernee Simons, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton along with young talent in Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan.

Portland nailed the trade for Avdija, who has averaged 24.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists since the beginning of March.

"My vision is to have a competitive roster with the potential for sustained success, while creating a culture that helps all our players, coaches and staff thrive," Cronin said in a statement. "I couldn't be more excited for what's to come."

Cronin was promoted to general manager in May 2022, getting a four-year deal at the time to replace Neil Olshey. Cronin, who was promoted to assistant GM in 2021, has spent more than 19 years with the Blazers organization, beginning as an intern and moving up through four leadership regimes.