Shams Charania and Udonis Haslem react to Damian Lillard's rapid recovery and expected return against the Indiana Pacers. (1:24)

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers, the team announced on Monday.

Lillard has been out since March 18 with a blood clot in his right calf and missed the Bucks' 117-98 loss to Indiana in Game 1. The Bucks listed him as questionable due to return to competition reconditioning.

Lillard participated in his first full practice Thursday after being cleared of deep vein thrombosis and stopping blood-thinning medication. Deep vein thrombosis is an abnormal clot within a vessel where the congealing of blood blocks the flow through on the way back to the heart.

Doctors have told Bucks officials that the speed of Lillard's recovery has never been seen before, but it occurred because of early treatment, detection and specialists working on him before a formal diagnosis, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. Lillard began blood-thinning medication well before the March 25 diagnosis of the blood clot.

A nine-time NBA All-Star, Lillard averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists in 58 games this season. He averaged 31.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds during the playoffs for the Bucks last season.