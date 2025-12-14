Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis will miss the next two weeks and undergo further evaluations while dealing with a recent illness, the team announced Sunday.

The Hawks said they are prioritizing the big man's health for the rest of the season. The center has missed seven of his past nine games.

Porzingis was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a disorder of the autonomic nervous system, last season when he was with the Boston Celtics. Porzingis and his doctors found solutions over the summer to manage his health. He entered this season saying he felt good and confident he was past what ailed him in Boston before this recent bout of illness sidelined him.

Last season, Porzingis was severely slowed and was limited to averages of 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 21 minutes in 11 playoff games for the Celtics.

He is averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 13 games this season for the Hawks. Porzingis is a crucial piece to the success for the Hawks, who are hopeful of making a postseason run in the Eastern Conference.

Since Nov. 13, when he sat out the second game of a back-to-back, Porzingis has missed 10 of 14 games. The Hawks said in order to ensure Porzingis continues to make progress toward a full recovery, the center will continue this current period of limited basketball activities. He will be evaluated over the next two weeks.

The Hawks are already without star point guard Trae Young. Young is expected to return to practice this week, the team said. Young has been out with a right knee MCL sprain, which he sustained against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 29.