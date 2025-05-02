Any team would be happy to draft Cooper Flagg but the Washington Wizards' roster is set up to surround Flagg with the right secondary pieces. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Which NBA franchises control the draft -- both in June and over the next seven seasons?

For playoff teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, those enviable collections of picks can be used to bolster rosters that are already proven contenders -- either to add depth or to add a star via trade.

Bottom-tier teams such as the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets are hoping for some lottery luck and the chance to draft projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.

Other teams, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, probably won't be able to add significant help to their rosters through the draft this offseason.

Let's break down the future assets of all 30 teams, plus the strategy each could implement during the 2025 draft, June 25-26 in Brooklyn.

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 15 (via Miami), No. 25 (via LA Clippers)

Second round: No. 44 (via Atlanta)

The Thunder hold two first-round picks and can wind up with a third on lottery night. Philadelphia's pick is top-six protected, sits fifth in the odds and if it drops multiple spots will convey to OKC. Whether that happens, there's still the matter of consolidation, as the Thunder currently have 15 players under contract entering the offseason and will need to create space to keep whichever draft picks they make. With that in mind, expect the Thunder to be active around the draft as usual as they balance adding more young talent with bigger-picture roster decisions. GM Sam Presti has positioned the franchise remarkably well, and these are ultimately good problems to have. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 13

All seven of their own

Unprotected from LA Clippers (2026)

Top-four protected from Houston (2026)

Top-eight protected from Utah (2026)

Top-four protected from Philadelphia (2026 and 2027)

Top-five protected from Denver (2027, top-five protected in 2028)

Top-five protected from Denver (2029, if first conveyed in 2027, top-five protected in 2030 if first is conveyed by 2028)

Swap rights: LA Clippers (2027)

Swap rights: Houston (2025, top-10 protected)

Swap rights: Dallas (2028)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 10

Future second-round picks: 17

Future outgoing first-round picks: None

Notes

In 2026, Oklahoma City has two of the most favorable of its own, Houston (if 5-30) and LA Clippers. The least favorable of the three firsts will go to Philadelphia.

In 2027, the Thunder can swap the more favorable of their own and Denver (if 6-30) with the LA Clippers.

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 6, No. 19 (via Milwaukee), No. 26 (via New York), No. 27 (via Houston)

Second round: No. 36

The rebuilding Nets head into predraft season holding a league-high five selections in the top 40. They also have the most salary cap space, creating an opportunity to remake their roster. Logically, it's hard to see them rostering five rookies, and they can also open up additional cap room by consolidating some of their first-round selections. Roster-wise, Brooklyn could use help on the perimeter but should focus on adding talent regardless of need considering the fluidity of its situation and lack of obvious long-term building block on the roster. Some lottery luck could go a long way. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 12

All seven of their own

Three unprotected from New York (2027, 2029 and 2031)

Top-eight protected from Philadelphia (2027 or 2028)

Least favorable of Dallas, Phoenix and Houston (2029)

Swap rights: Phoenix or New York (2028)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 9

Future second-round picks: 15

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Swap rights with Houston (2027)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 1, No. 21 (via Minnesota)

Second round: No. 42/43 (via Dallas), No. 53 (via LA Clippers)

The Jazz sit atop the lottery odds and will hold their breath on May 12 as they hope to land a star who can help tie the roster together. If that's Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper, the decision process is much simpler than if they have to select further down the board. The Jazz have collected some interesting young talent but still lack a top-tier prospect to anchor their rebuild. Utah has been extremely patient in recent seasons and might want to play the lottery again in what figures to be a strong top of the 2026 draft regardless -- they have time to help develop a more raw prospect such as VJ Edgecombe or Ace Bailey -- but falling out of the top four would be a significant setback. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 10

All seven of their own

Two of the most favorable from their own, Cleveland, Minnesota (2027)

Two of the most favorable from their own, Cleveland, Minnesota (if 6-30; 2029)

Top-four protected from Los Angeles Lakers (2027)

Unprotected first from Phoenix (2031)

Swap rights: Minnesota or Cleveland (2026) and Cleveland (2028)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 7

Future second-round picks: 7

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Top-eight protected to Oklahoma City (2026, or else a 2028 second-round pick)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 9 (via Phoenix)

Second round: No. 59 (via Oklahoma City)

Phoenix's struggles in 2024-25 were Houston's gain, with the Rockets holding swap rights on the Suns' pick and landing a projected top-10 selection to add to their core after a 52-win season. If Reed Sheppard's limited role this season is any indicator, the Rockets' depth and quality means it's not a given that whomever they draft will need to play consistent minutes under coach Ime Udoka. Though some roster consolidation will eventually be in order, the Rockets are in a strong situation, holding both future draft capital and emerging young talent. That all suggests that Houston can go whatever direction it wants with this pick, whether that's swinging on the prospect with the most upside (as the Rockets often do), or using it as a trade chip to move the roster closer to contention. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 9

All seven of their own

Unprotected first from Phoenix (2027)

Two of the more favorable first of own, Dallas and Phoenix (2029)

First-round swap with Brooklyn (2027)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 5

Future second-round picks: 7

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Top-four protected first to Oklahoma City (2026)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 3

Second round: No. 33, No. 34 (via New Orleans)

Charlotte's primary focus will be nailing its lottery selection, which can fall no lower than seventh. The team, still a ways from consistently competing for the postseason, is in asset-accumulation mode, and last year's selection of Tidjane Salaun displayed the front office's willingness to make developmental choices early in the draft. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller remain the centerpieces moving forward, but the Hornets should still be focused on adding the best long-term talent rather than concerning themselves too strongly with fit. The potential duplication a player such as Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey could create with Ball or Miller might lead to some interesting choices depending on where Charlotte selects in the lottery. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 10

All seven of their own

Least favorable of Phoenix, Washington (if 1-8)

Orlando and Memphis (2026)

Top-14 protected first from Miami (2027; unprotected in 2028)

Top-two protected first from Dallas (2027)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 7

Future second-round picks: 11

Future outgoing first-round picks: None

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 2, No. 18 (via Memphis)

Second round: No. 40 (via Phoenix)

The Wizards continue to follow a Thunder-style blueprint under Michael Winger and Will Dawkins, swinging big on talent, giving their rookies plenty of playing time and accumulating as much future capital as they can in trades. Washington saw positive things from their 2024 draft class of Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George but could sorely use the star power of Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper if the Wizards end up getting lucky in the lottery. If they select lower, the decision becomes more complicated. Regardless, Washington seems to be aligned for a long-haul rebuild and figures to take another swing or two atop the lottery in seasons to come. But a good result on May 12 would massively strengthen its short- and long-term positions. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 9

All seven of their own

Less favorable of Oklahoma City, Houston (if 5-30) and LA Clippers (2026)

Swap with Milwaukee (2028)

Second-most favorable of Portland, Boston, Milwaukee (2029)

Top-20 protected first from Golden State (2030, or else a 2030 second)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 6

Future second-round picks: 14

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Top-eight protected first to New York (2026, or else a 2026 and 2027 second)

2025 draft picks

First round: None

Second round: No. 37 (via Toronto)

After Detroit's surprise run to the playoffs, its protected first-round pick was conveyed to Minnesota. The Pistons hold only one pick in this draft, a second-rounder they could feasibly roster on a standard contract, making them more attractive as a destination for predraft workout candidates. The Pistons have several recent lottery picks in need of minutes and also have cap flexibility to add veterans to bolster their core, so whomever they select probably won't need to contribute immediately. It's early in Trajan Langdon's tenure as team president, but the Pistons seem to be prioritizing toughness in their supporting cast as they build around All-Star Cade Cunningham. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

All seven of their own

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 13

Future outgoing first-round picks: None

2025 draft picks

First round: None

Second round: No. 42/43 (via Chicago)

The Kings' only chance of keeping their pick is if it jumps into the top four from No. 13, which has only a 3.8% chance of happening. Otherwise, they'll have only a second-rounder in their first draft under new boss Scott Perry. The Kings control their future draft picks and should have some directional flexibility with the roster, and their offseason focuses more on what they'll do with some players they already have: Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis are both offense-centric stars on max contracts. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 9

All seven of their own

San Antonio unprotected first (2027)

Minnesota unprotected first (2031)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 6

Future second-round picks: 3

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Swap rights with San Antonio (2031)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 16, No. 24 (via Denver)

Second round: No. 46, No. 57 (via Boston)

The Magic have some options with four selections, including two firsts, and have valued building this iteration of the team through the draft. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are the centerpieces at forward, and Orlando has been seeking to upgrade the shooting and defense around them. Expect the Magic to continue looking closely at perimeter help, with Jeff Weltman and his front office putting a premium on positional size and feel in recent years. At some point, the Magic might need to consolidate some of their players for a backcourt upgrade, but Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black are still developing. The organization has been patient in building this group into a playoff team, preferring to retain their own picks and remain flexible. If there's an opportunity to target someone they want by using No. 16 and No. 24 to move up, the Magic are deep and young enough across positions to explore that. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

All seven of their own

More favorable swap of own and less favorable Phoenix or Washington (if 1-8) in 2026

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 11

Future outgoing first-round picks: None

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 7

Second round: No. 39/40 (via Portland)

The addition of Brandon Ingram at the deadline signaled Toronto's willingness to push closer to playoff contention, meaning this could be their highest-leverage draft pick for some time. Whether they move up in the lottery, this is a good opportunity for Toronto to swing big on talent. They've assembled a glut of wings and forwards -- many of whom prefer playing with the ball in their hands, which is something they'll have to solve going into next season. Top guard prospects, including Jeremiah Fears and Kasparas Jakucionis, probably will warrant consideration, and Toronto would also benefit from getting deeper up front, which could put players such as Khaman Maluach and Derik Queen in play. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

All seven of their own

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 6

Future outgoing first-round picks: None

2025 draft picks

First round: None

Second round: No. 56 (via Houston)

The Grizzlies traded their first-round pick to the Wizards at the deadline to move on from Marcus Smart and create added cap flexibility. Though Memphis enters the offseason at something of a crossroads, the front office under Zach Kleiman has found value in different parts of the draft and could try to move in and target players they like. The expected value at No. 56 isn't particularly high, and Memphis has young players on board at every position, having built its roster largely through the draft. Their focus seems to be on improving next season, something they might not be able to address via this draft without moving up. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

All seven of their own

More favorable swap of their own and least favorable swap of Orlando and Phoenix (2026)

The right to swap their own with the less favorable first of Phoenix and Washington (2030)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 6

Future outgoing first-round picks: None

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 4

Second round: None

The Pelicans will hope for favorable lottery luck as they transition under the leadership of newly appointed Joe Dumars. New Orleans has long needed a true lead ball handler to build around, which should make Dylan Harper particularly attractive to them should they select at No. 2 or have an opportunity to trade for that pick. The Pelicans are closer to being competitive than their nightmare 2024-25 season would suggest, and nailing this lottery pick is critical for their chances to bounce back. Their lottery fate will be a big determinant, with the optimal choice much less clear if Cooper Flagg and Harper are off the board when they select. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 8

All seven of their own

Top-four first from Milwaukee (2027)

Top-four protected first from Indiana (2026, top-4 protected in 2027)

Swap rights with Milwaukee (2026)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 5

Future second-round picks: 4

Future outgoing first-round picks:

More favorable of own (if 5-30) or Milwaukee (if 5-30) to Atlanta (2027)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 8, No. 14 (via Atlanta)

Second round: No. 38

The Spurs will hope for continued lottery luck as they build around the last two Rookies of the Year in Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. San Antonio has moved closer toward competing with the acquisition of De'Aaron Fox, but there is room for the Spurs to shore up their rotation, with needs for supplemental shooting and rebounding. With Fox and Wembanyama (assuming health) giving them centerpieces for the foreseeable future and Castle offering significant upside, San Antonio can be more targeted with how it approaches this draft and hone in on players that complement what it has in place. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 8

Six of their own seven

Swap rights: Atlanta (2026)

Unprotected from Atlanta (2027)

Swap rights: Boston (2028, top-one protected)

Swap rights: More favorable of Dallas and Minnesota (top-one protected; 2030)

Swap rights: Sacramento (2031)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 3

Future second-round picks: 15

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Own unprotected first to Sacramento (2027)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 13 (via Sacramento), No. 22 (via L.A. Lakers)

Second round: None

Atlanta doesn't have its own first-round pick this year but recouped draft value via Sacramento, whose finish to the season narrowly conveyed the 13th pick (it had top-12 protection). The Hawks had some positive developments this season, with Dyson Daniels winning the NBA's Most Improved Player and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher also rewarding the franchise's faith. Atlanta is thin up front behind oft-injured Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, and should be looking closely at frontcourt help in the draft. But the Hawks do have also enough young talent on the roster to justify selecting the best player available over specific needs. Their two firsts should enable them to shore up their depth while also adding developmental upside to the roster. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Own first in 2026, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032

Less favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans (if both are 5-30; 2026)

More favorable of less favorable of own and San Antonio, less favorable of Cleveland and more favorable of Utah (if 1-8) and Minnesota

More favorable of own and less favorable of Cleveland and Utah then other to Cleveland (2028)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 3

Future second-round picks: 6

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Swap rights with San Antonio (2026)

Unprotected first to San Antonio (2027)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 5

Second round: No. 35

The Sixers need their pick to remain in the top six or it is conveyed to the Thunder. After a highly disappointing season, Philadelphia is at an inflection point, and this pick would represent a significant and unexpected opportunity to add a top prospect to its core. Finding a starting-caliber player who complements Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain and can help stabilize the team long-term would be a coup, and Daryl Morey has historically been willing to take major swings on upside. This pick gives the Sixers a chance to do that as the health and trajectories of Joel Embiid and Paul George complicate their path to short-term contention. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 8

All seven of their own

Unprotected first from LA Clippers (2028)

Top-three protected swap rights with LA Clippers (2029)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 3

Future second-round picks: 7

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Top-four protected first to Oklahoma City (2026, top-four protected in 2027)

Top-eight protected first to Brooklyn (2028)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 10

Second round: None

The Blazers saw positive strides from their young players this season and have their own pick in the lottery to add to that group, with GM Joe Cronin earning a contract extension. They are well-covered at center with Deandre Ayton and the emerging Donovan Clingan, and are holding out for more improvement from Scoot Henderson. But Portland should be open-minded about targeting upside wherever the pick lands in the lottery. Upgrading the perimeter defense should be a strong consideration, but the Blazers need star power if they can find it at No. 10. If their pick jumps, that task gets easier. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 8

All seven of their own

Second most favorable of own, Boston and Milwaukee (2029)

Swap rights with Milwaukee (2028 and 2030)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 3

Future second-round picks: 5

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Top-14 protected first to Chicago (2026, top-14 protected in 2027, 2028)

Second-most favorable first of own, Boston and Milwaukee to Washington (2029)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 12

Second round: No. 42/43 (via Sacramento)

The Bulls valued their once top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick enough to reacquire full rights to it from San Antonio as the main compensation for moving Zach LaVine at the deadline. That decision wound up being consequential, with Chicago finishing the season on a better note than expected and probably selecting 12th. The Bulls seem interested in competing but aren't rife with draft capital beyond their own picks, putting huge importance on nailing selections like this further down in the lottery. Matas Buzelis has looked like a strong value pick, but frontcourt depth remains the biggest positional need as Nikola Vucevic enters the final year of his contract. The center position isn't necessarily a strength of this draft class, which could make targeting need less appealing in Chicago. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 8

All seven of their own

Top-14 protected first from Portland (2026; top-14 protected through 2028)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 5

Future second-round picks: 5

Future Future outgoing first-round picks: None

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 23

Second round: No. 54

The Pacers value building through the draft, and hitting on their picks becomes even more important as they approach expensive territory with their payroll. Myles Turner's pending free agency adds to the need for younger frontcourt help and paint protection, a role they filled by adding Thomas Bryant during the season and one that Indiana could look to address with the No. 23 pick. With recent draftees Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard growing into bigger roles at other positions, and considering they might not have their first in 2026, there's a case for Indiana to target a big if it likes the options in the 20s. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

All seven of their own

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 3

Future second-round picks: 8

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Top-four protected first to New Orleans (2026, top-four protected in 2027)

2025 draft picks

First round: None

Second round: No. 41 (via Miami)

The Warriors have only the Heat's second-round pick after trading for Jimmy Butler III. Golden State has had recent success drafting late, nabbing Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post in consecutive drafts, both of whom have become contributors. The Warriors could opt to roster their pick if they like the options enough, or they could look to hold a roster spot open for a veteran and use it on a two-way player who can potentially be converted later. Golden State has heavily prioritized feel and decision-making with recent draftees, looking for prospects it can plug and play. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

All seven of their own

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 1

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Top-20 protected first to Golden State (2030)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 11

Second round: None

Dallas' lone selection is hugely important as the Mavericks try to put together a contender in the wake of the franchise-altering Luka Doncic trade. The relatively short window of the Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis star pairing might make it preferable to reinforce their depth with veteran help, and the upper crust of prospects in this draft skew to the younger side. Still, the Mavs had success throwing 2023 No. 12 pick Dereck Lively II into the fire and would presumably hope to get some immediate value out of this draft. There could also be opportunities for Mavs GM Nico Harrison to use this pick to create value in trades and upgrade the roster in other ways. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Own first in 2026, 2028, 2030, 2031, 2032

Unprotected from the Lakers (2029)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 3

Future second-round picks: 2

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Top-two protected first to Charlotte (2027)

Swap rights with Oklahoma City (2028)

Unprotected first to Houston or Brooklyn (2029)

Swap rights with San Antonio (2030)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 28

Second round: No. 32 (via Washington)

Finding value with players on cost-controlled contracts in the middle of the draft is of high importance for the Celtics because of the extreme nature of their payroll. They hold two such selections this year, presenting a strong opportunity to add depth for the present and future. Boston is known for casting the widest workout net in the league and can go whatever direction it sees fit, but finding a player ready to pinch hit off the bench would be a coup. The Celtics picked wings in each of the past two drafts (Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh), so this could be a useful opportunity to add a big instead, depending how the board falls. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 6

Own first in five out of the next seven years

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 1

Future second-round picks: 5

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Unprotected first to Portland or Washington (2029)

Swap rights with San Antonio (2028; if 2-30)

Note

Boston's first-round pick in 2032 is frozen and ineligible to be traded until the team gets under the second apron.

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 20 (via Golden State)

Second round: None

The Heat are in a retooling phase and picked up a first-round pick from Golden State in the Butler trade but also conveyed their own protected first (No. 15) to Oklahoma City by making the playoffs. Miami has a history of drafting and developing effectively, and proved willing to swing big on upside last year with the selection of center Kel'el Ware, who turned in a promising rookie season. The Heat need help in the backcourt, particularly at point guard, but will presumably be thinking long-term the way they did with the Ware pick. Any infusion of talent would help as the Heat figure out a direction. Miami controls its own pick next year and its lottery rights in 2027, so there is some flexibility to think long-term as they develop their younger players. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 6

Six in the next seven years

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 2

Future second-round picks: 1

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Top-14 protected first to Charlotte (2027, unprotected in 2028)

23. LA Clippers

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 30 (via Oklahoma City)

Second round: No. 51 (via Minnesota)

The Clippers remain in win-now mode for the foreseeable future and can use the draft to help build their bench. They selected Kobe Brown with the 30th pick last year, an ostensible win-now pick that didn't pay huge dividends, but finding a player with a realistic chance at contributing in the short term should be a prerogative for LA. They could use depth up and down the roster, particularly with Kawhi Leonard's history of sitting out game, so there is some flexibility to focus on whatever player they like best regardless of position. (Backup center has been a revolving door, in particular.) -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 5

Own first in five out of the next seven years

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 2

Future second-round picks: 4

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Unprotected first to Oklahoma City or Washington (2026)

First-round swap with Oklahoma City or Denver (2027)

Unprotected first to Philadelphia (2028)

Top-three protected swap with Philadelphia (2029)

2025 draft picks

First round: None

Second round: No. 50 (via Memphis)

The Knicks are in contention mode and hold only the 50th pick. Their recent mid-to-late draft selections have yet to pan out, with coach Tom Thibodeau famously concentrating most of the minutes among his starters. So while New York can consider prospects with a longer timeline to contribute, much of their money is tied up in their top players. Finding a player late in the draft with a chance to add some value off the bench next season would be a success, particularly a wing who can knock down open shots and defend. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 4

2026, 2028, 2030, 2032

Top-eight protected first from Washington (2026)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 1

Future second-round picks: 7

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Unprotected first to Brooklyn (2027, 2029, 2031)

Swap rights with Brooklyn (2028)

2025 draft picks

First round: None

Second round: No. 49 (via Milwaukee), No. 58

Without a first-round selection, this isn't a high-leverage draft for the Cavs, who had nearly everything go their way in the regular season and emerged as top contenders. How they handle their two late second-round selections will depend on their roster planning for next season. With Cleveland shouldering a huge payroll, it's feasible the Cavs might want to roster one of their seconds, and the ability to offer a guaranteed deal instead of a two-way later in the draft probably would make them an appealing workout destination for second-round-caliber prospects. The Cavs have prioritized feel and experience in building what has become a solid bench group. -- Woo

Incoming first round picks: 5

Own first in 2026, 2028, 2030, 2031, 2032

Maximum tradeable first-round picks: 1

Future second-round picks: 4

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Unprotected first to Utah (2027, 2029)

Swap rights with Utah or Atlanta (2026 and 2028)

26. Los Angeles Lakers

2025 draft picks

First round: None

Second round: No. 55

The Lakers don't have a first-round pick in this draft and probably won't find an immediate contributor at No. 55, but whatever type of depth they can cultivate with that pick would bolster what has at times been a thin bench. The more important offseason focus will be upgrading the roster with veteran help as they look to maximize their window after pairing LeBron James with Luka Doncic. -- Woo

Incoming first round picks: 6

Six in the next seven years

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 1

Future second-round picks: 1

Future outgoing first-round picks

Top-four protected first to Utah (2027)

Unprotected first to Dallas (2029)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 29 (via Cleveland)

Second round: No. 52 (via Denver)

This is a critical offseason for the Suns, with larger issues afoot than whom to select. The possibility of a Kevin Durant trade, another head coaching hire and the various missteps in Mat Ishbia's short ownership tenure have put Phoenix on tricky footing and also deep into salary cap trouble. Finding contributors with these picks remains important, as the Suns might need their draft pick to play minutes depending on how much roster shuffling takes place in the coming months. Point guard and center have been areas of need, and any type of stability they can get from a rookie contributor would go a long way, particularly given the transactional limitations the Suns face as a second-apron team. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 4

Own in 2028, 2030

Least favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota, Utah (2027)

Least favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota (if 6-30), Utah (2029)

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 1

Future second-round picks: 2

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Least favorable of Phoenix, Orlando, Washington (if 1-8) and Memphis to Charlotte (2026)

Unprotected first to Houston (2027)

Unprotected first to Houston or Brooklyn (2029)

Unprotected first to Utah (2031)

Swap rights with Orlando, Washington (if 1-8) and Memphis (2026)

Swap rights with Washington, Brooklyn, New York (2028)

Swap rights with Washington and Memphis (2030)

Note

Phoenix's first-round pick in 2032 is frozen and ineligible to be traded until the team gets under the second apron.

2025 draft picks

First round: None

Second round: No. 47 (via Detroit)

The Bucks are at an organizational crossroads, with much of their supporting cast hitting free agency, Damian Lillard set to miss extended time after tearing his Achilles and the notion of trading Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly more feasible than ever. But Milwaukee has become extremely levered in building around its two-time MVP and doesn't control its own draft picks until 2031, so there's no simple pathway to a rebuild. The Bucks hold only the 47th pick in this draft, and considering the need for playable depth no matter what direction they take with the roster, there should be a focus on finding an undervalued prospect who might be able to pinch hit off the bench. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 4

Own first in five of the next seven years

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 1

Future second-round picks: 2

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Swap with New Orleans (2026)

Unprotected first to New Orleans or Atlanta (2027, if 5-30)

Swap with Portland or Washington (2028)

Unprotected first to Portland or Washington (2029)

Swap with Portland (2030)

2025 draft picks

First round: None

Second round: None

The Nuggets hold no selections in this draft and don't have many assets to acquire one, making this a lower-stakes operation in the wake of ownership moving on from GM Calvin Booth and head coach Michael Malone. Under Booth, the Nuggets strongly valued adding cost-controlled talent through the draft. How Denver upgrades its roster around Nikola Jokic remains to be seen as the front office and coaching leadership situations play out this offseason. -- Woo

Incoming future first round picks: 5

Own first in five of the next seven years

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 1

Future second-round picks: 1

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Top-five protected first to Oklahoma City (2027, top-five protected in 2028, 2029)

Top-five protected first to Oklahoma City (2029, top-five protected in 2030)

2025 draft picks

First round: No. 17 (via Detroit)

Second round: No. 31 (via Utah)

Minnesota has the least future draft capital in the league but wound up receiving a protected first-round pick from Detroit after the Pistons made the playoffs this season. This gives the Wolves two useful selections to find cost-controlled contributors as they build a contender around Anthony Edwards. Minnesota took a big risk last season in using future assets for Rob Dillingham, who is presumably due for more minutes at guard next season. There should be a focus on bolstering the frontcourt depth with Rudy Gobert turning 33 in June and with Julius Randle and Naz Reid holding player options. -- Woo

Incoming future first-round picks: 3

Own in 2026, 2028, 2030

Maximum tradeable future first-round picks: 0

Second-round picks: 4

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Unprotected first to Utah (2027)

Top-five protected first to Utah (2029)

Unprotected first to San Antonio (2031)

Swap rights with Utah (2026)

Swap rights (if 2-30) with San Antonio (2030)

Note