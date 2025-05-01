Open Extended Reactions

The Phoenix Suns named a new head of basketball operations Thursday, promoting vice president Brian Gregory to be the franchise's new general manager as James Jones transitions to a role as senior adviser for the organization, the team announced.

Phoenix also elevated Oronde Taliaferro to assistant general manager and added basketball operations responsibilities to Chief Innovation Officer Paul Rivers' duties.

After two decades as an NCAA head coach, Gregory worked closely with Suns officials in the front office over the past two years, was a key part of the selections of 2024 draft picks Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, and now assumes a more prominent, day-to-day position.

"Brian has been a valuable member of our front office, playing an integral role in drafting and developing our young players," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement. "I am excited for him to step in to the role of general manager. He is a brilliant basketball mind, and he will transform and elevate our team."

Jones has been Suns GM since 2019, winning executive of the year for the 2020-21 season and guiding four straight playoff seasons. Jones rejoined the Suns organization in 2017 after playing two seasons (2005-07) for the team as a player.

"James' contributions have been instrumental to our organization, and we appreciate everything he has done for the Suns on and off the court," Ishbia added. "We are grateful to continue to have his experience and insight."

After finishing 36-46 and in 11th place this season, the Suns are undergoing a summer of major changes, firing coach Mike Budenholzer on April 14 and restructuring their basketball operations.

The Suns will soon embark on an expansive, wide-ranging search for their next head coach, sources said.

"I want to put a team out there on the court that everyone is proud of," team owner Mat Ishbia said in a news conference after the Suns' season ended. "It has to have an identity -- an identity similar to Phoenix. Some grit, some determination, some work ethic, some grind, some joy. We just haven't had that."

Gregory has experience across the basketball landscape, serving 19 seasons as a head coach in college basketball with Dayton, Georgia Tech and South Florida. He was also an assistant coach at Michigan State under Tom Izzo from 1999 to 2003 -- which overlapped with Ishbia's stint as a point guard on the national championship team in 2000.

Taliaferro served as the Suns director of scouting last season after previously holding NBA scouting roles over the last 15 years with the Brooklyn Nets and Pistons. Prior to joining Detroit, Taliaferro held collegiate assistant coaching roles at Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kent State.

Rivers has over 25 years of sports executive experience, including basketball leadership roles with the Oklahoma City Thunder.