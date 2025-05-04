Open Extended Reactions

The second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs is underway, with eight teams going head-to-head for a chance to move one step closer to their championship hopes.

Sunday kicks off with the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers after the Cavs swept the Miami Heat in the first round. Monday, the Eastern Conference showdowns continue as the defending champion No. 2 seed Boston Celtics host the No. 3 seed New York Knicks.

After an exciting seven-game series, the Denver Nuggets will move on to face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. The No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves await the winner of Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

After a first round filled with sweeps and Game 7s, our NBA experts are making their picks for each second-round series.

East second round

Cleveland Cavaliers (1)

vs. Indiana Pacers (4)

Tim MacMahon: Cavaliers in 6

Kevin Pelton: Cavaliers in 6

Ramona Shelburne: Cavaliers in 6

Andre Snellings: Cavaliers in 6

Jorge Sedano: Cavaliers in 7

Jerry Brembry: Cavaliers in 6

Dave McMenamin: Cavaliers in 6

Jamal Collier: Cavaliers in 6

Chris Herring: Cavaliers in 6

Marc Spears: Cavaliers in 6

Jeremy Woo: Cavaliers in 6

Final tally:

Cleveland 11, Indiana 0

Boston Celtics (2)

vs. New York Knicks (3)

Tim MacMahon: Celtics in 6

Kevin Pelton: Celtics in 5

Ramona Shelburne: Celtics in 6

Andre Snellings: Celtics in 7

Jorge Sedano: Celtics in 6

Jerry Brembry: Celtics in 5

Dave McMenamin: Celtics in 7

Jamal Collier: Celtics in 6

Chris Herring: Celtics in 5

Marc Spears: Celtics in 6

Jeremy Woo: Celtics in 6

Final tally:

Boston 11, New York 0

West second round

Oklahoma City Thunder (1)

vs. Denver Nuggets (4)

Kevin Pelton: Thunder in 6

Ramona Shelburne: Thunder in 7

Jorge Sedano: Thunder in 6

Jerry Brembry: Thunder in 6

Dave McMenamin: Thunder in 6

Jamal Collier: Thunder in 7

Chris Herring: Thunder in 7

Marc Spears: Thunder in 6

Jeremy Woo: Thunder in 7

Final tally:

Oklahoma City 9, Denver 0