The second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs is underway, with eight teams going head-to-head for a chance to move one step closer to their championship hopes.
Sunday kicks off with the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers after the Cavs swept the Miami Heat in the first round. Monday, the Eastern Conference showdowns continue as the defending champion No. 2 seed Boston Celtics host the No. 3 seed New York Knicks.
After an exciting seven-game series, the Denver Nuggets will move on to face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. The No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves await the winner of Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.
After a first round filled with sweeps and Game 7s, our NBA experts are making their picks for each second-round series.
East second round
Cleveland Cavaliers (1)
vs. Indiana Pacers (4)
Tim MacMahon: Cavaliers in 6
Kevin Pelton: Cavaliers in 6
Ramona Shelburne: Cavaliers in 6
Andre Snellings: Cavaliers in 6
Jorge Sedano: Cavaliers in 7
Jerry Brembry: Cavaliers in 6
Dave McMenamin: Cavaliers in 6
Jamal Collier: Cavaliers in 6
Chris Herring: Cavaliers in 6
Marc Spears: Cavaliers in 6
Jeremy Woo: Cavaliers in 6
Final tally:
Cleveland 11, Indiana 0
Boston Celtics (2)
vs. New York Knicks (3)
Tim MacMahon: Celtics in 6
Kevin Pelton: Celtics in 5
Ramona Shelburne: Celtics in 6
Andre Snellings: Celtics in 7
Jorge Sedano: Celtics in 6
Jerry Brembry: Celtics in 5
Dave McMenamin: Celtics in 7
Jamal Collier: Celtics in 6
Chris Herring: Celtics in 5
Marc Spears: Celtics in 6
Jeremy Woo: Celtics in 6
Final tally:
Boston 11, New York 0
West second round
Oklahoma City Thunder (1)
vs. Denver Nuggets (4)
Kevin Pelton: Thunder in 6
Ramona Shelburne: Thunder in 7
Jorge Sedano: Thunder in 6
Jerry Brembry: Thunder in 6
Dave McMenamin: Thunder in 6
Jamal Collier: Thunder in 7
Chris Herring: Thunder in 7
Marc Spears: Thunder in 6
Jeremy Woo: Thunder in 7
Final tally:
Oklahoma City 9, Denver 0