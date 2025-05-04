        <
          2025 NBA playoff picks: Experts predict the second-round

          May 4, 2025, 12:00 PM

          The second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs is underway, with eight teams going head-to-head for a chance to move one step closer to their championship hopes.

          Sunday kicks off with the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers after the Cavs swept the Miami Heat in the first round. Monday, the Eastern Conference showdowns continue as the defending champion No. 2 seed Boston Celtics host the No. 3 seed New York Knicks.

          After an exciting seven-game series, the Denver Nuggets will move on to face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. The No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves await the winner of Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

          After a first round filled with sweeps and Game 7s, our NBA experts are making their picks for each second-round series.

          East second round

          Cleveland Cavaliers (1)
          vs. Indiana Pacers (4)

          Tim MacMahon: Cavaliers in 6
          Kevin Pelton: Cavaliers in 6
          Ramona Shelburne: Cavaliers in 6
          Andre Snellings: Cavaliers in 6
          Jorge Sedano: Cavaliers in 7
          Jerry Brembry: Cavaliers in 6
          Dave McMenamin: Cavaliers in 6
          Jamal Collier: Cavaliers in 6
          Chris Herring: Cavaliers in 6
          Marc Spears: Cavaliers in 6
          Jeremy Woo: Cavaliers in 6

          Final tally:
          Cleveland 11, Indiana 0

          Boston Celtics (2)
          vs. New York Knicks (3)

          Tim MacMahon: Celtics in 6
          Kevin Pelton: Celtics in 5
          Ramona Shelburne: Celtics in 6
          Andre Snellings: Celtics in 7
          Jorge Sedano: Celtics in 6
          Jerry Brembry: Celtics in 5
          Dave McMenamin: Celtics in 7
          Jamal Collier: Celtics in 6
          Chris Herring: Celtics in 5
          Marc Spears: Celtics in 6
          Jeremy Woo: Celtics in 6

          Final tally:
          Boston 11, New York 0

          West second round

          Oklahoma City Thunder (1)
          vs. Denver Nuggets (4)

          Kevin Pelton: Thunder in 6
          Ramona Shelburne: Thunder in 7
          Jorge Sedano: Thunder in 6
          Jerry Brembry: Thunder in 6
          Dave McMenamin: Thunder in 6
          Jamal Collier: Thunder in 7
          Chris Herring: Thunder in 7
          Marc Spears: Thunder in 6
          Jeremy Woo: Thunder in 7

          Final tally:
          Oklahoma City 9, Denver 0