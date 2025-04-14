The first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs tips off Saturday, and fans can expect an action-filled playoffs after a memorable regular season.
After a historic season of dominance, the Cleveland Cavaliers have claimed the No. 1 seed in the East. But not far behind them are the defending champions Boston Celtics in the No. 2 spot, led by Jayson Tatum and reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.
In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to rumble after commanding the No. 1 seed for a second straight season behind MVP hopeful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The final seeding came down to the last day of the regular season, as the Minnesota Timberwolves claimed the No. 6 seed to avoid the play-in.
Before any of these top-tier teams take the court, however, the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds in each conference will have to be decided in the play-in tournament, starting Tuesday.
After the play-in tournament concludes on Friday, the 16-team NBA playoffs begin on Saturday with four games, followed by and four more on April 20. Eight teams from each conference reach the first round and face off in a best-of-seven series to advance. All four rounds of the NBA playoffs are best-of-seven, and teams are not reseeded after each round. The team with the better regular-season record in each series will have home-court advantage for that series. All series are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team with the better record hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary).
We'll have complete coverage of the NBA playoffs all the way through the 2025 NBA Finals, which tip off June 5 on ABC and the ESPN App.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
TBD
Cleveland Cavaliers (1) vs. TBD (8)
Game 1: Play-in winner at Cleveland
Game 2: Play-in winner at Cleveland
Game 3: Cleveland at play-in winner
Game 4: Cleveland at play-in winner
Game 5 (if necessary): Play-in winner at Cleveland
Game 6 (if necessary): Cleveland at play-in winner
Game 7 (if necessary): Play-in winner at Cleveland
More:
Donovan Mitchell expected to be ready for Cavaliers' playoff run
MacMahon: How Darius Garland's 'pivotal' season is fueling the Cavaliers
TBD
Boston Celtics (2) vs. TBD (7)
Game 1: Play-in winner at Boston
Game 2: Play-in winner at Boston
Game 3: Boston at play-in winner
Game 4: Boston at play-in winner
Game 5 (if necessary): Play-in winner at Boston
Game 6 (if necessary): Boston at play-in winner
Game 7 (if necessary): Play-in winner at Boston
More:
Celtics give G League MVP JD Davison 2-year deal, agent says
Herring: Boston's historic 3-point performance continues -- for better or worse
New York Knicks (3) vs. Detroit Pistons (6)
Game 1: Detroit at New York
Game 2: Detroit at New York
Game 3: New York at Detroit
Game 4: New York at Detroit
Game 5 (if necessary): Detroit at New York
Game 6 (if necessary): New York at Detroit
Game 7 (if necessary): Detroit at New York
More:
Knicks get East's No. 3 seed, seek 'urgency' ahead of playoffs
Herring: Tom Thibodeau and the minutes-heavy Knicks are at it again
Woodyard: Cade Cunningham is eyeing more success for the Detroit Pistons
Indiana Pacers (4) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5)
Game 1: Milwaukee at Indiana
Game 2: Milwaukee at Indiana
Game 3: Indiana at Milwaukee
Game 4: Indiana at Milwaukee
Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee at Indiana
Game 6 (if necessary): Indiana at Milwaukee
Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee at Indiana
More:
Bucks, healthy Giannis gear up for Pacers rematch in Round 1
Collier: How a new focus changed Giannis' game and improved the Bucks' playoff outlook
Collier: What Kyle Kuzma brings to Bucks: 'A better chance to win this year'
WESTERN CONFERENCE
TBD
Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. TBD (8)
Game 1: Play-in winner at Oklahoma
Game 2: Play-in winner at Cleveland
Game 3: Oklahoma at play-in winner
Game 4: Oklahoma at play-in winner
Game 5 (if necessary): Play-in winner at Oklahoma
Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma at play-in winner
Game 7 (if necessary): Play-in winner at Oklahoma
More:
Bontemps: SGA or Jokic? Results are in for final MVP straw poll
Kram: NBA contenders don't fear the Thunder -- here are 22 reasons they should
TBD
Houston Rockets (2) vs. TBD (7)
Game 1: Play-in winner at Houston
Game 2: Play-in winner at Houston
Game 3: Houston at play-in winner
Game 4: Houston at play-in winner
Game 5 (if necessary): Play-in winner at Houston
Game 6 (if necessary): Houston at play-in winner
Game 7 (if necessary): Play-in winner at Houston
More:
Los Angeles Lakers (3) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6)
Game 1: Timberwolves at Lakers
Game 2: Timberwolves at Lakers
Game 3: Lakers at Timberwolves
Game 4: Lakers at Timberwolves
Game 5 (if necessary): Timberwolves at Lakers
Game 6 (if necessary): Lakers at Timberwolves
Game 7 (if necessary): Timberwolves at Lakers
More:
Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves like 3-seed Lakers' title chances
McMenamin: LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the one player who could swing the playoffs for the Lakers
MacMahon: The Timberwolves' chemistry with Edwards, Randle and Gobert is 'a work in progress'
Denver Nuggets (4) vs. LA Clippers (5)
Game 1: Clippers at Nuggets
Game 2: Clippers at Nuggets
Game 3: Nuggets at Clippers
Game 4: Nuggets at Clippers
Game 5 (if necessary): Clippers at Nuggets
Game 6 (if necessary): Nuggets at Clippers
Game 7 (if necessary): Clippers at Nuggets
More: