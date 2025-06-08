Cooper Flagg's energy and leadership are the big traits that stand out to Jonathan Givony. (1:16)

The Dallas Mavericks, owners of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, have scheduled a private visit for projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg on June 17, sources told ESPN.

The Mavericks have no plans to work out any other prospects for the No. 1 pick and have made clear publicly and privately that they plan on selecting Flagg when Adam Silver puts them on the clock to open the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Mavericks landed the No. 1 overall pick, despite entering the draft lottery with just a 1.8% chance of doing so, jumping ten spots and tying for the biggest move by any team in lottery history.

Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward, has been considered the front-runner to be the top pick in the draft since August 2023, when he announced his decision to graduate high school a year early and enroll in a college as a 17-year-old.

Despite being one of the most heavily anticipated freshmen to enter the college game in several years, Flagg exceeded expectations by winning nearly every major national player of the year award, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, and leading the Blue Devils (35-4) to a Final Four appearance.

His selection will allow the Mavs' front office to officially turn the page on the Luka Doncic era, only four months after a stunning trade that sent the franchise stalwart to the Los Angeles Lakers, enraging their fan base and sending shockwaves through the NBA. The Mavericks also have pivotal negotiations with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who has a $43.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

Flagg is not planning on conducting any additional visits, sources said, and both sides are aligned on his arrival as the No. 1 pick in Dallas, where he will both step into a significant role and have a chance to immediately contend for a playoff appearance alongside several key veterans.

The NBA draft will be held June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in New York.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA Draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and International teams.