NBA Finals 2025: Thunder-Pacers news, schedule, scores and highlights

Tyrese Haliburton drops 21 points and 13 assists as the Pacers drub the Knicks to clinch an NBA Finals berth. (1:57)

The 2025 NBA Finals are set!

The Oklahoma City Thunder got here by routing the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference finals. Oklahoma City's appearance in the Finals is its first since Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden led the franchise there in 2012.

In the East, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks reignited their rivalry, with the Pacers overcoming the Knicks in six games. Indiana is back in the Finals for the first time since 2000.

Note: The NBA Finals are best-of-seven in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team with the better record (Oklahoma City) hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary).

play 1:42 Stephen A.: Nobody's stopping OKC from winning a title this year Stephen A. Smith breaks down why neither the Knicks nor the Pacers will beat the Thunder in the NBA Finals this year.

NBA FINALS

Game 1: Pacers at Thunder (Thu., June 5, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Pacers at Thunder (Sun., June 8, 8 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Thunder at Pacers (Wed., June 11, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Game 4: Thunder at Pacers (Fri., June 13, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Game 5*: Pacers at Thunder (Mon., June 16, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Game 6*: Thunder at Pacers (Thu., June 19, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Game 7*: Pacers at Thunder (Sun., June 22, 8 p.m. ET)

* If necessary | All games on ABC and ESPN+

