MINNEAPOLIS -- Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was ruled out for the rest of Golden State's Western Conference semifinals series opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves after suffering a left hamstring strain in the second quarter Tuesday night.

After Curry scored on a driving 13-foot floater with 8:20 left in the opening half, Curry could be seen grabbing at his leg. He signaled to the bench but remained in the game for 29 seconds before play was stopped.

Curry then walked straight off the court to the locker room.

The team ruled out its franchise star later in the second quarter. Curry left Game 1 having scored 13 points with the Warriors leading 30-20.

If Curry sits out beyond Game 1, it would be a devastating blow for Golden State. Curry averaged 24 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the Warriors' seven-game first-round series win over the Houston Rockets.

The series with Minnesota has only one day of rest between Game 1 and Game 5. But then there are three days off between Game 5 and Game 6.

Curry, 37, was already playing through an injured shooting thumb.