How to watch 2025 NBA draft combine on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA draft is quickly approaching. Before final picks are doled out, the NBA draft combine will give top prospects a chance to showcase their skills.

The league has invited a select number of players to partake in a multiday schedule of workouts and interviews in preparation for the draft. All invited players are required to attend and participate in the combine.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the 2025 NBA draft combine?

The combine will take place from May 11-18 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

How can fans watch?

The combine's slate of activities will air on May 14 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Fans can catch all of the action in the NBA streaming hub.

Which notable players are on the invite list?

Presumptive No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg headlines a group of 2025 NBA draft hopefuls that also includes Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Dylan Harper and Walter Clayton Jr., the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 NCAA tournament.

How can fans access more NBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.