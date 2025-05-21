Anthony Edwards breaks down the Thunder's defense and says the Timberwolves will be ready for Game 2. (0:39)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Despite his team being outscored by 30 points in the second half of a lopsided 114-88 Game 1 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder to open the Western Conference finals Tuesday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards flashed his signature confidence afterward.

"I feel great," Edwards said after scoring only five points after halftime, finishing with 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

Edwards backed up his bravado with a plan to get back in the series in Game 2 on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): less organizing the Wolves' offense and more generating it.

"I definitely got to shoot more," Edwards said. "I only took 13 f---ing shots. ... Probably just get off the ball a little more, play without the ball. I think that will be the answer. Because playing on the ball, they're just going to double and sit in the gaps all day.

"So, got to go watch some film and pick it apart. We'll figure it out."

Not only were Edwards' 13 attempts his fewest in 11 games this postseason, but only one of those was taken inside the paint.

Edwards said that the Thunder's schemes dictated his approach in Game 1. When asked if his right ankle -- which he turned in the first half and caused him to retreat to the locker room to have it evaluated -- affected his performance, he replied, "No."

"I mean, they clogged the paint," Edwards said. "That's what they do. They don't got much size down there, so they bank on us not making shots, I guess. Because every time I go to the rim it's like four people in the paint."

Indeed, the Wolves went from scoring 72 points in Game 5 of the conference semifinals in closing out the Golden State Warriors to only 20 on Tuesday in Oklahoma City -- the fewest paint points in a playoff game for the franchise since Game 1 of the 2004 conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN Research.

Though Edwards was a willing passer, his teammates were off the mark all night. The Wolves shot 29.4% on 3-pointers (15-for-51), accounting for the most attempts from deep in a playoff game in franchise history.

"We had good looks, we just have to make shots," said Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, who shot 3-for-12 on 3s off the bench. "Myself, I have to make a couple shots and it loosens up the defense for Ant. It's a domino effect."

DiVincenzo isn't the only Minnesota player who was off beyond the arc. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was 2-for-9, Mike Conley was 1-for-5, Naz Reid was 0-for-7.

"Sometimes, the passes were late," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "Sometimes we weren't quite shot-ready. Sometimes we need to turn them into other plays. But I did think we got a number of really good looks and couldn't connect when the game was turning against us."

Edwards said he figured if the Thunder are going to take away shots at the rim, he'd rather be the one as the recipient for catch-and-shoot opportunities, rather than constantly passing out of double teams.

"I should be all right: play without the ball a little more, get a little more cardio in," Edwards said. "I should be good."

As Edwards delivered his postgame remarks, his veteran teammate, Julius Randle, sat next to him at the news conference.

Randle led Minnesota with 28 points on 9-for-13 shooting, but only eight of those points came after halftime -- and none on 3s after he shot 5-for-6 on 3s in the first half.

"That's on me, I got to get him the ball," Finch said of Randle. "I got to get him more involved to start the second half."

But a plan is just talk until it's executed. Minnesota spoke ad nauseum about needing to protect the basketball in Game 1 -- and proceeded to commit 19 turnovers resulting in 31 points for the Thunder.

The Wolves lost Game 1 against the Warriors, too, and reeled off four straight wins to advance. Randle said they can't simply plan on a bounce-back win in Game 2 based on that.

"We proved that we can do it, but we got to make it happen, too," Randle said. "We can't just be like, 'All right, we did it last series ... we're going to do it again.' This is a great team. They've been playing great basketball all year. So, the good thing is we proved to ourselves that we can do it. But we got to make it happen."