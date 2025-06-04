Open Extended Reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers matchup in the 2025 NBA Finals showcases uniforms that haven't been on the big stage in a while.

The Pacers have played in the Finals just once before, while this marks the second appearance for the Thunder franchise since relocating to Oklahoma City.

Gold threads have been a staple for Indiana's uniform rotation since it joined the NBA from the ABA in 1976. The Pacers' previous Finals appearance featured their iconic pinstripe uniforms, which came in blue, white and gold. Outside of alternate uniforms, their threads have remained unchanged since the 2017-18 season.

Oklahoma City has enjoyed similar consistency, with its primary uniforms staying the same since its first season in its new city in 2008. The Thunder will wear the same white and blue threads in this Finals as in 2012.

Here's a look at Indiana's and Oklahoma City's uniform schedules for Games 1 through 4, plus their records this regular season and postseason while wearing each uniform.

Indiana Pacers

Game 1, 2, 3 and 4: Statement Edition

Regular-season record: 14-14

Postseason record: 8-3

Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1: Association Edition

Regular-season record: 23-6

Postseason record: 5-2

The Thunder wore white uniforms in 2012 for their first NBA Finals game since the team's move to Oklahoma City. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Game 2, 3 and 4: Icon Edition

Regular-season record: 23-5

Postseason record: 6-1