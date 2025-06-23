        <
        >

          Tyrese Haliburton's injury prompts reactions from LeBron, Mahomes

          play
          Tyrese Haliburton helped off court after Achilles injury (1:03)

          Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton immediately goes down in pain and is helped to the locker room after injuring an Achilles tendon. (1:03)

          • ESPN staffJun 23, 2025, 01:23 AM

          Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was helped off the court in the first quarter of Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday after a noncontact right lower leg injury.

          Haliburton -- who had nine early points -- received a pass on the wing and proceeded to dribble toward the basket with his left hand. However, he immediately fell to the floor and turned the ball over, smacking the hardwood. Haliburton then had to be helped off the court, and the Pacers officially ruled him out in the second quarter because of a "right lower leg injury."

          The two-time NBA All-Star sustained a right calf strain in Game 5 but played 23 minutes in a blowout Game 6 victory. He received a wide range of treatment to get ready to play in Game 6, expressing that there was little doubt in his mind that he would play.

          Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James led reactions from around the sports world, posting "F---!!!!!!!!" on X, as others sent their best wishes for Haliburton.