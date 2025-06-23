Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton immediately goes down in pain and is helped to the locker room after injuring an Achilles tendon. (1:03)

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was helped off the court in the first quarter of Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday after a noncontact right lower leg injury.

Haliburton -- who had nine early points -- received a pass on the wing and proceeded to dribble toward the basket with his left hand. However, he immediately fell to the floor and turned the ball over, smacking the hardwood. Haliburton then had to be helped off the court, and the Pacers officially ruled him out in the second quarter because of a "right lower leg injury."

The two-time NBA All-Star sustained a right calf strain in Game 5 but played 23 minutes in a blowout Game 6 victory. He received a wide range of treatment to get ready to play in Game 6, expressing that there was little doubt in his mind that he would play.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James led reactions from around the sports world, posting "F---!!!!!!!!" on X, as others sent their best wishes for Haliburton.

No way man.... — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 23, 2025

Prayers up man... 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 23, 2025

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Never wanna see that😔 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 23, 2025

Prayers up man 🙏🏽 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 23, 2025

You never want to see that, prayers up 🙏🏽 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) June 23, 2025

These calf strains ain't no joke man!! Praying for Ty 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 23, 2025

Them calf strains are nothing to play with. The next thing if not healed right is always Achilles. Man I feel bad for bro!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 23, 2025

🙏🏽🙏🏽 up for Hali!!! Praying he's alright 🥺 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) June 23, 2025

Ty 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 23, 2025

Damn man smh 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) June 23, 2025

Aww man prayers for Halliburton man. Never want to see any player get hurt. — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) June 23, 2025