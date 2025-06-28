Here's a look back at Lonzo Ball's top moments with the Bulls this season after being traded from Chicago to Cleveland. (1:53)

The Chicago Bulls are trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, sources told ESPN.

Ball, 27, averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.

Ball underwent a meniscus and cartilage transplant in his left knee in March 2023 after several procedures failed to fix an injury he suffered during the 2021-22 season -- his first in Chicago. He was sidelined since the beginning of March because of a right wrist sprain and played in 35 games this season after sitting out the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

For the Cavaliers, the Ball acquisition provides a fast-paced, defensive-minded point guard with size at 6-foot-6 as the franchise prepares to potentially lose Ty Jerome to another team in free agency.

As the Cavaliers enter the 2025-26 season approximately $12 million over the salary cap's second apron -- and with All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley receiving a $45 million bonus on his rookie maximum contract -- it makes Ball's contract at two years and $20 million, with a team option on 2026-27, more palatable.

Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman and his staff have targeted Ball for months, inquiring about him at the February trade deadline and then ultimately finalizing the deal Saturday.

The Cavaliers are also optimistic about re-signing free agent Sam Merrill to a new deal, sources said.

The deal gives the Bulls a 3-and-D forward in Okoro, 24, who appeared in 55 games, averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is a career 35.1% 3-point shooter.