Sam Merrill drains a 3 from the top of the key to put the Cavs up big and force a Pacers timeout. (0:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Sam Merrill intends to sign a four-year, $38 million contract to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN.

The Cavaliers negotiated the new deal with Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, a success story for the 60th pick of the 2020 NBA draft.

The deal cements the Cavaliers' point guard depth chart of Darius Garland, Lonzo Ball and Merrill -- as the expectation is that the franchise will lose Ty Jerome in free agency, sources said.

Merrill, 29, was one of several role players who helped make the Cavaliers one of the league's top 3-point shooting team last season. He shot 37.2% from 3 on 5.2 attempts per game after shooting more than 40% from distance in 2023-24.

Merrill, who played a career-high 71 games last season, joined the Cavaliers on a 10-day contract in 2023 and was quickly converted to a guaranteed, multiyear deal that expired this summer.