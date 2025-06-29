Check out Jaylin Williams' best moments from the 2024-25 season that led to his three-year, $24 million contract extension with the Thunder. (1:56)

The Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to new three-year deals with center/forward Jaylin Williams and guard Ajay Mitchell, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The Thunder declined Williams' $2.1 million team option and negotiated the new deal worth $24 million with his agents, Marcus Monk and Sean Kennedy of Excel Sports.

Mitchell's deal is worth nearly $9 million after Oklahoma City declined his team option for next season. OKC and Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar and agent Mike Simonetta negotiated the new deal for Mitchell.

The Thunder announced Williams' multiyear extension Sunday, but did not disclose the terms.

Williams, 23, missed the first two months of the season with a lingering hamstring strain and returned in late December to a Thunder team missing Chet Holmgren. The Thunder leaned on Williams until Holmgren's return in February.

Williams showed his value as a depth piece for the Thunder, even in the postseason, as Oklahoma City deployed the big man most notably against the Denver Nuggets' vaunted frontcourt in their second-round series.

He averaged 5.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 40% from 3 this past season.

Drafted in the second round by the Thunder in 2022, Williams has averaged 5.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in his career.

Mitchell, 23, was drafted in the second round last season and appeared in 36 games for the defending champions. He averaged 6.5 points while shooting nearly 50% from the field and 38% from 3.