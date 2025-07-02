Shams Charania reports on Jaren Jackson Jr. expecting to agree on a five-year extension with the Grizzlies. (0:59)

Memphis Grizzlies star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a turf toe injury in his right foot that will require a procedure to repair, the team announced Tuesday.

Jackson sustained the injury during an off-site open basketball session. He is expected to make a full recovery, but Memphis did not immediately release a timeline for his return.

The news comes one day after Jackson agreed to a five-year, $240 million extension with Memphis. Jackson dealt with injury issues earlier in his career but appeared in 74 games for the Grizzlies last season, tied for the second-most games of his career.

Fellow Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke is also recovering from a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee that ended his season in March. But he avoided surgery and is expected to be back for the start of next season.