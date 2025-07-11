Open Extended Reactions

Donovan Mitchell will look to spend a couple of forevers with R&B singer Coco Jones.

On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard revealed in a post on Instagram that he popped the question and is now engaged to the artist.

Mitchell shared a photo of the two together, followed by a video of him getting down on one knee to ask Jones to marry him with her song "You" playing over the post. The R&B singer/songwriter also shared a photo of the couple on her social media account.

WNBA legend Candace Parker and fellow R&B singer Ella Mai, girlfriend of Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum, were among the many to congratulate the couple.

Jones confirmed in February that she and Mitchell were dating.

Rumors that the couple were dating started circulating in September 2024, when they were seen holding hands at an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

"I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea -- little spies everywhere," Jones said.

Mitchell helped lead the Cavaliers to a 64-18 record -- the best record in the Eastern Conference. After Cleveland was eliminated from the playoffs, Mitchell said he was taking some time off and "going on tour" with "good music" -- a possible hint that he joined Jones on the tour for her debut studio album.

He averaged 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the 2024-25 season.