Open Extended Reactions

Free agent forward Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN.

Okogie, 26, enters his eighth NBA season and gives the Rockets another active wing defender who has averaged 6.3 points over 416 games.

Last season, Okogie recorded career highs in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage and effective field goal percentage. But he played a career-low 40 games.

Rockets officials and agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports negotiated the deal for Okogie, who averaged a career-high 1.2 steals and ranked fourth in steals per 36 minutes among players to appear in 40 games or more last season, according to ESPN Research.

Houston has already had a busy off-season highlighted by its blockbluster trade for future of Hall of Famer Kevin Durant -- the first seven-team trade in NBA history. The Rockets also signed forward Jabari Smith Jr. to a five-year, $122 million rookie contract extension and agreed to deals to keep Fred VanVleet, Jae'Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green.

The team also gave extensions to Steven Adams and coach Ime Udoka.

Okogie was selected 20th overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He spent four seasons with Minnesota before signing with the Suns in 2022.

In January, Okogie was part of a trade that sent him and three future second-round picks to the Hornets, who waived him on July 15.

He'll take the Rockets' 14th roster spot.