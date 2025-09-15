Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Hawks are trading guard Kobe Bufkin to the Brooklyn Nets for cash considerations, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Bufkin, Atlanta's No. 15 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, is due $5.4 million this season and has a $6.9 million team option for 2026-27.

The move opens roster flexibility for the Hawks -- and gives them a $4.5 million trade exception -- while providing the 21-year-old guard a fresh opportunity in Brooklyn.

The Nets have $11.6 million in cap space following the move, with 15 players on guaranteed contracts.

Bufkin appeared in just 27 games for the Hawks over the last two seasons. He averaged 23.6 points while playing 14 games in the G League in 2023-24.

Information from ESPN's Bobby Marks was used in this report.