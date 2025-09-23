Open Extended Reactions

Free agent center Thomas Bryant has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of Priority Sports told ESPN.

Bryant played a key reserve role on the Indiana Pacers' second-half run to the Finals and now enters his ninth NBA season. The 6-foot-10 big man will provide depth to the Cavs' front court this season.

Bryant appeared in 56 games last season for the Pacers, eight of them starts, averaging 6.9 points and nearly four rebounds per game

Over the course of his eight-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and the Pacers, Bryant holds career averages of 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58.2% from the floor.