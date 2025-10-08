Shams Charania and Bobby Marks weigh in on the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions between the Bucks and Knicks this summer. (2:39)

On Wednesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo reiterated his commitment to the Milwaukee Bucks as they prepare for the start of the regular season, but also said it would be "human to change his mind" down the line.

Antetokounmpo's comments came in the wake of a report by ESPN's Shams Charania earlier this week that the Bucks engaged in trade discussions with the New York Knicks this offseason about a potential deal for the two-time MVP.

Although Antetokounmpo acknowledged that he had not read the report, he again doubled down on his desire to compete for championships -- be it in Milwaukee or elsewhere.

"I've said this many times: I want to be in a situation that I can win," Antetokounmpo said. "I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I'm here to lead this team to wherever we can go. It's definitely going to be hard. We're going to take it day by day, but I'm here. So all the extra stuff does not matter.

"I've communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people I respect and love, that the moment I step on this court or in this facility, I wear this jersey, the rest does not matter. I'm locked into whatever I have in front of me. Now, if in six, seven months I change my mind, I think that's human, too."

After missing the beginning of training camp in Milwaukee with an illness, Antetokounmpo rejoined the team this past weekend in Miami before its first preseason game Sunday, although he did not play. The Bucks next host the Pistons on Thursday in Milwaukee.

"I'm locked in," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm locked in to this team. I'm locked in to these guys, to this group and to this coaching staff and to myself."

He went on to compare the offseason to a "temptation" period, but now that training camp has started, he's been off social media and focused on his craft.

"It's temptation. That starts when the season ends until the season begins," Antetokounmpo said. "There's going to be a lot of people that are going to approach me or approach my agent and they're going to say this is a possibility, that's a possibility ... but at the end of the day, ultimately, I'm going to make a decision. And my decision today is that I'm here and I'm committed to this team."