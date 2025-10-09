Dave McMenamin confirms that LeBron James will be sidelined an additional three to four weeks because of sciatica. (1:27)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who has yet to participate in training camp, will be sidelined an additional three to four weeks because of sciatica on his right side, the team announced Thursday.

James, 40, missed the Lakers' first two preseason games and has yet to participate in a full practice because of what coach JJ Redick described as nerve irritation in his glute.

Sciatica is pain that originates in the spine and radiates down the back of the leg.

When asked Thursday for an update on James' progress with the injury, before the Lakers released the sciatica diagnosis, Redick said James was "on his own timeline."

Should James continue to be sidelined for the full three to four weeks, he would miss the Lakers' opening-night game against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported this week that James would likely miss the entire preseason but had been targeting opening night for his return to game action.