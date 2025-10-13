Charles Barkley weighs in on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks after Milwaukee had trade conversations with the Knicks earlier in the offseason. (1:20)

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract, Octagon managing director Alex Saratsis told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Alex, the youngest of the Antetokounmpo brothers, will join his two older siblings, Giannis and Thanasis, in Milwaukee.

It marks the first time in NBA history that three brothers are signed on active roster contracts with the same team.

Alex Antetokounmpo had been playing in Europe since 2024, following his time in the G League after going undrafted in 2021. He played for the Raptors 905 G League team during the 2021-22 season and also had a stint with Milwaukee's G league squad from 2022-24.

The Bucks are waiving guard Jamaree Bouyea from a two-way contract to create roster space for Alex, sources told ESPN.

This summer, Giannis helped lead the Greek national team to a bronze medal in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament, an achievement the two-time MVP would call his greatest accomplishment as an athlete. That team also included two of his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas.