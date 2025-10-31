Oklahoma City Thunder All-NBA wing Jalen Williams underwent a follow-up procedure on his surgically repaired right wrist to remove a screw that was creating irritation during the final stages of his return-to-play process, the team announced Friday.

He will be reevaluated in 10 to 14 days.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at Cedars-Sinai Health in Los Angeles with Thunder medical personnel present. Shin performed the original operation in early July to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in Williams' shooting wrist, an injury that he played with during the Thunder's postseason championship run.

Oklahoma City is off to a 6-0 start despite multiple injuries, including the absence of Williams, who averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season.

Williams signed an extension of his rookie contract in July that includes supermax escalators if he repeats as an All-NBA selection, which would require playing a minimum of 65 games to be eligible. He will miss at least the first 11 games of the season.