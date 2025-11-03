Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper suffered a left calf strain, the team announced Monday.

While the Spurs did not list a timetable for the injury, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania that Harper is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Harper suffered the injury Sunday while defending a Nick Richards dunk in the second quarter of a 130-118 loss to the Phoenix Suns. An MRI on Monday revealed the strain.

After falling awkwardly on a block attempt, Harper winced after walking toward the bench. Upon checking out, the rookie headed to the locker room with a member of San Antonio's medical staff and was later ruled out. He was seen leaving the arena after the game in crutches and a walking boot.

The Spurs are already without veteran point guard De'Aaron Fox, who hasn't yet played in a game this season because of a hamstring injury suffered during the summer before training camp.

Harper, 19, played a total of 11 minutes against the Suns and contributed 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. The Spurs' No. 2 pick entered the game fourth on the team in scoring (14.4), also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in five games.

"Yeah, I hope the best for him, for sure," Victor Wembanyama said of Harper after Sunday's game. "We've seen great things from him. It's actually been hard to believe how good he's played. But it happens. We have to be able to deal with injuries. But at the same time, we're going to get some guys back."

San Antonio next plays Wednesday night on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN's Michael C. Wright contributed to this report.