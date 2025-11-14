Denver Nuggets forward Christian Braun will be reevaluated in six weeks after he suffered a left ankle sprain in Wednesday night's win over the LA Clippers, the team announced Friday.

Braun was injured in the first quarter after Clippers guard James Harden stepped on his right foot, causing Braun to land awkwardly on his left foot. Braun returned to the game in the second quarter but was clearly hobbled and did not return in the second half.

Braun underwent tests that revealed the sprain.

Denver is scheduled to play 17 games during the next six weeks.

Braun has become a key contributor in the Nuggets' rotation, often defending the opponent's best offensive player. He was averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in Denver's first 11 games.