Open Extended Reactions

Houston Rockets wing Tari Eason has a strained oblique and will be out four to six weeks, head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Saturday.

Eason, 24, did not play in the second half of the Rockets' blowout win over the Trail Blazers on Friday due to what the team called at the time a hip contusion. He played 11 minutes and had 3 points.

Eason has struggled with injuries to start his NBA career. He appeared in just 79 games over the previous two seasons combined. He did not come to an agreement with the Rockets on an extension this summer and will be a restricted free agent next offseason.

Eason is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 11 games this season for Houston.