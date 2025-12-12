Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is expected to return for Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The final clearance will come after Friday's practice for Wembanyama, who has been sidelined since Nov. 14 due to a left calf strain. Wembanyama returned to practice this week and has taken part in multiple 5-on-5 sessions.

After he suffered the injury against the Golden State Warriors last month, the Spurs have been cautious with Wembanyama. San Antonio has gone 9-3 without him, winning its past two NBA Cup group play games and Wednesday's quarterfinal over the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his third season, Wembanyama is averaging career highs in points (26.2), rebounds (12.9) and assists (4.0).