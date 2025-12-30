Open Extended Reactions

The Bulls lost top scorers Coby White and Josh Giddey to injuries during Monday night's 136-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Chicago.

White, Chicago's leading scorer with 20.5 points per game, exited with a right calf strain in the first quarter. He missed the first 11 games this season with a similar calf injury.

Giddey walked off the court gingerly with an apparent left hamstring injury in the first minute of the second half after scoring 11 points. He entered the game averaging 19.5 points, 9.2 assists and 9.1 rebounds and is second in the NBA with seven triple-doubles.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan didn't have an update on either player's condition after the game.

The Bulls are also expected to be without Zach Collins for several games because of a sprained right big toe, Donovan said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.