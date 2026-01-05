Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks four-time All-Star Trae Young and his agents, Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown, are working with the franchise on a trade, sources told ESPN.

Young's reps and Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh have started positive and collaborative talks over the last week on finding a resolution, sources said.

The Hawks and Young's agents have maintained dialogue over his future over the last several months -- ever since the franchise elected not to offer a contract extension to the 27-year-old guard. Young has this and next season at $95 million total remaining on his deal, with a player option in the offseason.

Young has been the face of the Hawks' franchise since he was drafted in 2018 and sits as the team's all-time leader in 3-pointers and assists. He's led Atlanta to the postseason three times in his eight years, including a run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

Hawks With and Without Trae Young WITH WITHOUT W-L 2-8 15-12 Win pct .200 .556 PPG 120.4 118.4 Opp PPG 126.7 117.4 Opp FG pct 50% 47%

However, the Hawks appear poised to turn the page on a new era with the emergence of forward Jalen Johnson, who is averaging 24 points, 10.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists, and free-agent acquisition Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is averaging a career-high 20.7 points per game.

Young has dealt with leg injuries this season that have limited him to just 10 games. In the 27 games he's missed, the Hawks are 15-12 as opposed to 2-8 with him while holding opponents to nearly 10 points less per game.

Young, who dealt with a right MCL sprain early in the season and has managed residual pain from the injury, is currently sidelined with a right quad contusion that's caused him to miss the last five games.