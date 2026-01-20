Rockets' Steven Adams 'out indefinitely' with ankle sprain

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Rockets center Steven Adams will be out indefinitely due to a sprained left ankle, coach Ime Udoka revealed before Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

"Severely sprained ankle," Udoka said. "I think [it's] a Grade 3 or so, but still gathering information, opinions. But I don't think he'll be back anytime soon."

Adams suffered the injury Sunday in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans while guarding Zion Williamson at the rim. Sliding over to the help Alperen Sengun defend Williamson, Adams jumped to contest a shot from the Pelicans forward and immediately grabbed at his left ankle upon landing.

Udoka said after the game there was "a lot of swelling already, but nothing's broken," adding the injury is "not a high ankle sprain."

Adams, 32, is averaging 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game for a Rockets team that leads the NBA in rebounding (49.2 per game). No. 3 center Clint Capela now takes over as the primary backup behind Sengun, and it's likely Houston will also use forward Jabari Smith Jr. at center in some of its lineups.

In other injury news, Udoka said that forward Tari Eason will be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Spurs at Toyota Center. Eason had sat out of the Rockets' previous five games due to a sprained right ankle.