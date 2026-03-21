Four ejected after Thunder-Wizards altercation

Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams, Cason Wallace, Justin Champagnie are ejected from a brawl in the second quarter between the Wizards and Thunder. (1:13)

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WASHINGTON -- Oklahoma City's Jaylin Williams and Washington's Justin Champagnie were ejected following an altercation late in the first half of Saturday night's 132-111 Thunder win.

Following a basket by Washington's Anthony Gill, Williams and Champagnie began shoving each other under the basket. Gill and Oklahoma City's Ajay Mitchell became involved and the altercation quickly escalated and spilled into the seating area behind the basket before order was restored.

After a lengthy review by the officials, Champagnie and Williams each received two technical fouls and were ejected. Mitchell and Cason Wallace of the Thunder each received one technical foul and were also ejected.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.