Sources: Nuggets' Peyton Watson expected to return Sunday

Nikola Jokic knocks down a clutch basket in the final minute to keep the Nuggets up for good. (0:17)

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Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson is expected to return Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing more than six weeks due to a hamstring strain, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday.

Watson's return would mark the first time the Nuggets have had their full roster available since early in the season. Several players, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun, have missed extended time this year.

Watson was in the midst of a breakout campaign before he went down with the injury in a Feb. 4 loss to the New York Knicks. He's averaging career highs across the board, including 21.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game since the start of 2026.

Following a win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, the Nuggets (43-28) sit No. 5 in the West with 11 games remaining in their regular season.