NSW Swifts stun Lightning in Super Netball thriller

A clutch fourth-quarter performance from Helen Housby has inspired the NSW Swifts to a thrilling 64-63 victory over the Sunshine Coast Lightning to lift the Sydneysiders into Super Netball's top four.

Sunshine Coast led at every change of Sunday's match-up at UniSC Arena but the Swifts stunned the home side with Housby drilling a Super shot in the final minute to put her side on top by one goal.

The English attacker then collected a crucial pickup on the Lightning's next possession to allow the Swifts to run out the clock and claim their second win of the season.

"We know the Lightning are a really classy side and this has always been a really tough place for us to play but I'm very proud of the group," Housby said.

"We knew that they were going to stay with us for the whole 60 minutes and I think we just had the belief that if we came out in the last quarter and had a good performance, we could win the game."

The result ensured the Swifts move ahead of Sunshine Coast into fourth spot on the ladder, co-captain Maddy Proud saying her side rated the clash as pivotal to their semi-final aspirations.

"We kind of knew that it was like a grand final for us today and looking at that ever-changing ladder, we knew that was going to put us back in the top four and that's where we want to be," Proud told Fox Sports.

The Lightning enjoyed a three-goal advantage at the main break thanks to the defensive work of Kadie-Ann Dehaney and Karla Pretorius, the duo contributing five intercepts and six gains to give their side a narrow edge.

The Swifts erased their halftime deficit with the opening three goals of the third quarter but could not find a way to hit the front as the Lightning maintained a 48-47 lead heading into the final change.

Another intercept from Dehaney and a run of three straight goals from Cara Koenen put the Lightning ahead by two with less than five minutes to play but Housby levelled the scores with a two-point shot and then stood tall in the final minute to lead the Swifts to victory.

The Swifts now prepare for a home clash with the third-placed Melbourne Vixens on Saturday while the Lightning will need to knock off the Collingwood Magpies on Anzac Day in order to avoid a fourth consecutive loss.