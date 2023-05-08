Another round of Super Netball has drawn to a close, with plenty of action taking place as the race for a finals spot starts to heat up.

The weekend opened with the Firebirds and the Magpies going head-to-head up at Nissan Arena, with the Firebirds securing their first consecutive win at home since 2021. The Firebirds victory means they come out of eighth place for the first time this season, with the Magpies falling into the bottom spot.

We finished the round with the Swifts and Lighting taking on each other at Ken Rosewall Arena as the race for the top four continued to heat up, with the Swifts getting the win by four goals. Both sides donned the black armbands to show support for Charlie and the Bell Family, after the passing of Charlie's dad David.

ESPN takes a look at the four biggest talking points from the round that was.

SUPER NETBALL'S INCLUSION ROUND SHOWS NETBALL IS FOR EVERYONE

In a year of firsts in Super Netball, starting with the ANZAC Day clash two weeks ago, Round 8 marked the first ever inclusion round, with each Super Netball match highlighting an initiative.

Tania Obst, head coach of the Adelaide Thunderbirds addresses her team. Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images

The Firebirds and Magpies held their third annual Pride Match, with the two teams starting the initiative in 2020. The Firebirds wore special warm up tops with a rainbow incorporated into the design, while the Magpies wore rainbow ribbons on top of the rainbow bibs that both teams wore.

Firebirds defender Ruby Bakewell-Doran, who was named a Pride in Sport Ambassador for Netball Queensland during the week spoke about the importance of holding the Pride Match.

"I think for me the pride round, the reason it's so special is because of all the hard work we do as an organisation as Netball Queensland and as the Firebirds so it really is a celebration of all of that and our commitment to making inclusive spaces and it's a really awesome opportunity for our fans to see that as well," Bakewell-Doran said.

"To be able to wear the rainbow is a really good reminder to the community that we are backing you."

Both the Giants and Swifts worked with Proud2Play, an LGBTQ+ group, for their matches against the Adelaide Thunderbirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning respectively with the four sides donning the rainbow bibs. In addition the Giants had a special warm up tee for the occasion, while the Swifts in conjunction with Proud2Play created a rainbow seating bowl with fans in attendance able to take home a rainbow seat cover.

The match between the Melbourne Vixens and West Coast Fever worked with the title 'Everyone Belongs' which highlighted three initiates which were LGBTIQ+, CaLD (culturally and linguistically diverse) community, and people with a disability with both teams wearing special warm up tops for the match.

FIREBIRDS TRAINING PARTNER STEPS UP

It wasn't the news that the Firebirds wanted during the week with young gun Macy Gardner ruled out for six weeks with a fractured wrist but when a player goes down it's up to the team to step up. That's what Hulita Veve did, who was named the temporary replacement for the match against the Magpies.

Veve, who is also the captain of Tonga, was subbed into the game after halftime, added something different into the Firebirds attack line and the change worked really well with the Firebirds running away with the game in the third quarter, after winning the quarter 19- 12.

Hulita Veve of the Firebirds. Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Veve finished the match with 10 goal assists and 14 feeds as well as a crucial intercept when the game was on the line in the fourth quarter. Speaking post match, Firebirds coach Bec Bulley gave insight on the change that saw Veve come onto the court.

"Our attack end was on fire, we just needed to increase our defensive pressure, that's why that change was made just to put Rav back in wing defence I think she does a good job on that shut down and really builds that pressure." Bulley said.

"Hulita came on and did a phenomenal job, I think playing for Tonga at the Pacific Aus Tournament she knows how to play against that zone defence and she did an unbelievable job as well.

"It's unfortunate for Mace but what a wonderful opportunity for H, she's been a training partner in this environment for a very long time so I'm absolutely thrilled that she's gotten an opportunity and she's stepped up and taken it with two hands. We're all behind Mace, she's an integral part of this team and we hope that she can get back.

"In the meantime, let's see what happens. H did a great job and I'm sure we'll see her on court again."

UNDERRATED VIXEN DOES THE JOB AGAIN

While all the attention was on Kiera Austin, who scored the match winning Super Shot to give the Vixens the win against the West Coast Fever, another Vixen who can fly under the radar at times was essential in the side getting the win.

Kate Eddy was sensational, with her absence felt the week prior against the Firebirds she slotted back in seamlessly to the Vixens starting seven. With Alice Teague-Neeld being one of the inform wing attacks in the competition it was a big task for Kate Eddy, a task she was more than ready for.

Eddy continued to disrupt the Fever attack end and tried either to stop that ball before it went in to Jhaniele Fowler or slow the feed down which would allow the likes of Jo Weston and Olivia Lewis to get fingertips to the ball. Eddy finished the match with two intercepts, two gains, four deflections and a pick up but her ability to stand up when the game was on the line or when the score was close was something special.

BATTLE FOR WORLD CUP SELECTION HEATS UP

With the World Cup not too far away, there are players who are leaving it all out on court in hopes to not only get the win for their respective sides but to be on the flight to Cape Town come July.

Donnell Wallam, who is battling for the final shooting spot in the Diamonds goal circle proved once again that she can stand up when needed playing a crucial role this week for the Firebirds, providing the strong option in the circle for the team to go to. Wallam, who continued her strong form over the last month, finished with 64 goals, shooting at 98 percent. Wallam's combination with Emily Moore has grown as the season has progressed, with the pair working well together on Saturday night.

Donnell Wallam of the Firebirds. Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Wallam's Firebirds teammate Ruby Bakewell- Doran is continuing to be dangerous, with the race for the final defensive spot between Bakewell-Doran and Fever's Sunday Aryang. This week she came up against fellow Diamond squad member Sophie Garbin and she stood up to the task with a solid performance, getting fingertips to everything and was solid for the Firebirds when the game was on the line. The 24-year-old finished the match with three deflections, four gains and three pickups.

While it won't be for the Australian Diamonds, Sasha Glasgow continues to push her case for selection for the England Roses after another strong performance for the West Coast Fever. Although her side didn't get the win, her ability to stand up in high pressure moments on Sunday is something that Jess Thirlby would be looking at when deciding on her squad for the World Cup.

While not putting up as many shots as her Vixens counterpart, the work that Glasgow did out the front and in attack was crucial in getting the Fever back into the match after the Vixens got out to a flyer.