NSW Swifts build on Super Netball winning streak

The NSW Swifts have continued their charge towards the Super Netball minor premiership after romping to a sixth successive victory with an 85-56 thumping of the beleaguered Collingwood Magpies.

The Swifts took control of Sunday's clash at Ken Rosewall Arena with a 26-11 blitz in the second quarter then dominated after halftime to mark milestone games for dual championship winners Paige Hadley (150 games) and Sarah Klau (100 games).

The result means the Swifts will lock in a semi-final berth with one more win over the final four games of the regular season, while the 29-goal margin provides a valuable percentage boost as they draw level with league leaders Adelaide Thunderbirds on 30 competition points.

Hadley produced a masterful performance with 30 feeds, 19 goal assists and two intercepts as she became the sixth Swifts player to reach the 150-game mark.

"I feel like playing 150 games for the Swifts, who I grew up watching the yellow dress, was so special and for the girls to put out of performance like that, I couldn't be prouder," an emotional Hadley told Fox Sports.

Hot shooting from two-point range by Helen Housby (9-of-12) and second-year goaler Sophie Fawns (5-of-6) kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Swifts on the way to winning every quarter.

"We knew that (Collingwood) were always going to try and come back but it was really nice to be able to build every quarter today, that's what we've been trying to look for," Hadley said about her side's four-quarter effort.

Collingwood entered the match on a five-match losing skid and facing an uncertain future following the announcement that the team's participation in the national competition was under review.

The Magpies made a promising start by keeping pace with the home side throughout the opening quarter, holding a narrow lead nearing the end of the first quarter.

But Klau forced a late turnover to set up a Housby Super shot and allow the Swifts to grab a 17-15 buffer at the end of the term.

Swifts co-captain Maddy Proud left the court in the opening quarter following a head clash with former teammate Sophie Garbin.

She was able to return in the second period and helped trigger an offensive explosion as the home side outscored Collingwood 12-2 in the final five minutes of the half.

NSW's 43-26 halftime lead came off the back of disjointed play from the Magpies as the extra possession conceded through 12 general play turnovers began to take its toll.

Kelly Singleton provided some impetus for Collingwood's attack in the third quarter with four Super shots but the Swifts still outscored the visitors 20-16 to put the result beyond doubt.