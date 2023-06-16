Diamonds set for World Cup after contract deal

Players picked for next month's Netball World Cup will be notified of their selection after the warring Netball Australia and Australian Netball Players' Association (ANPA) reached a temporary truce.

The parties are at loggerheads over a messy pay dispute that delayed the naming of the squad from Tuesday.

NA announced on Friday that the parties had signed a collective playing agreement for the tournament in South Africa, which was a extension of current terms.

The governing body said players would be notified of their selection, although the squad would be kept under wraps until an official announcement.

"We have come to an agreement with the ANPA to provide certainty to the playing group and we're looking forward to supporting the team throughout the 2023 Netball World Cup," NA boss Kelly Ryan said in a statement.

NA was insisting the Diamonds' squad couldn't be confirmed until the Collective Player Agreement was signed by the players union.

Sticking points include a revenue share for players, which NA said it was not in a financial position to provide.

The Cape Town tournament gets underway on July 28.

The Diamonds are desperate to reclaim the World Cup crown they lost in 2019 when they went down to New Zealand by a goal in the final.