We're nearly a week out from the 2023 NFL draft, so I'm locking in my rankings. And I ended up listing 379 prospects, starting with Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 1 overall.

This class doesn't have as many elite talents at the top of the board like we've seen in recent years, but teams looking to build depth on their rosters can choose from plenty of high-end players at key spots. The strongest position groups in this 2023 class are running back, tight end, offensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback. We could see as many as seven tight ends drafted in the first three rounds, and cornerbacks are expected to fly off the board from early Day 1 right through the final picks of Day 3. The position that has scouts buzzing the most is offensive tackle. It's definitely top heavy, but there could be as many as six selected in the first round, similar to what we saw during the 2020 draft. On the flip side, I don't see much depth on the interior defensive line, at linebacker and in the safety group.

Let's get into the rankings. Here are my top 379 prospects, along with a position-by-position breakdown.