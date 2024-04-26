Open Extended Reactions

It's time for a first look at which prospects could go where on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft. There were five trades in Round 1, but only one involved a pick in Round 2. The Bills traded back twice -- from No. 28 to No. 32 with the Chiefs, then to No. 33 with the Panthers -- with Carolina jumping into the end of the first round to take wide receiver Xavier Legette.

That means this mock draft order is very close to what it looked like entering the draft. There are several highly regarded prospects available, including Cooper DeJean, who is my third-ranked cornerback and No. 19 prospect overall. The wide receiver class is deep and there are a few on the board who could make an early impact as rookies, including Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey and Keon Coleman, each of whom is ranked in the Scouts Inc. top 40. Could they find early landing spots Friday night?

Let's get into my mock draft of how Round 2 will play out, Nos. 33 through 64. I'm doing this projection based purely on fit and need and how every team could fill roster holes. I'm not going to try to predict trades, though we know a few will throw off the order. It's even possible Buffalo could trade back from the No. 33 pick:

NFL draft coverage:

Kiper's Round 1 recap: Winners, losers

Experts debate Round 1: Biggest steals

Scouting reports | DraftCast | More

Round 2 mock draft