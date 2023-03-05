The NFL combine is crucial to the 2023 draft, sure, but it might be more important for the non-draft news and notes two weeks ahead of the start of NFL free agency. That's because it's where everyone in the NFL gets together in one place, with coaches, general managers, scouts and agents mingling with reporters -- and talking to each other. It's where cuts are made, trades are negotiated and teams try to align their free agency priorities with their draft rankings.

We asked ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler to empty their notebooks from their week in Indianapolis. They hit the quarterback market -- including the latest on Derek Carr, Daniel Jones, Geno Smith, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers -- free agent sleepers and some draft risers. Teams can talk to free agents beginning on Monday, March 13, and free agency officially opens March 15. The draft lies ahead on April 27. It's going to be a busy two months in the NFL, and our insiders have buzz coming out of the combine on how it all might play out.

D. Jones | L. Jackson | A. Rodgers

D. Carr | A. Richardson | G. Smith

Other big notes

Can the Giants reach a deal with QB Jones?