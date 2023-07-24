COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Coming off their first playoff appearance since 2018, the Bolts return a host of playmakers who will attempt to earn back-to-back playoff berths for the first time in 13 years.

On offense, quarterback Justin Herbert enters his fourth season awaiting a massive contract extension, along with the expectation that he will have receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston at his disposal, along with the defending NFL touchdowns leader in running back Austin Ekeler, who returns to the team after settling a contract dispute.

Defensively, edge rusher Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack expect to produce in 2023 what failed to come to fruition a year ago after Bosa missed most of the season due to a groin injury. Cornerback J.C. Jackson will attempt to earn the moniker "Mr. INT" once again after an uneven introductory season in L.A. that ended prematurely because of a knee injury. And All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. is expected to lead a young secondary.

A look at our complete 53-man roster projection: