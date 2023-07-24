CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Bengals will look to get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three seasons after getting bounced in the AFC Championship Game last season.

The big pieces for the roster that have contributed to the team's success remain intact for the upcoming year, including running back Joe Mixon, who agreed to a restructured deal and avoided becoming a salary cap casualty.

The battle to be his primary backup -- and whether someone can prove himself to be a starting option in 2024 -- will be something to watch throughout the season.

Here is a 53-man roster projection: