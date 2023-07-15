Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon agreed on Friday night to restructure his contract to remain with the team, his agent Peter Schaffer told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mixon had a $9.4 million non-guaranteed base salary for this season and represented a $12.8 million hit against the salary cap.

Mixon, who turns 27 later this month, rushed for 814 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. He made the Pro Bowl the season prior, rushing for 1,205 yards while helping Cincinnati reach the Super Bowl.

Mixon is also facing a charge in a misdemeanor menacing case in which he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman while driving, according to local and police records. He pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated menacing in April.