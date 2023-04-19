CINCINNATI -- Bengals running back Joe Mixon pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated menacing, court records showed.

Mixon was granted recognizance for a $10,000 bond, according to Hamilton County court records, and he requested a jury trial. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman.

Mixon's attorneys submitted the request Wednesday morning in his first court appearance for the alleged incident that occurred Jan. 21. It's the same case that was dismissed by the city prosecutor's office before it was refiled April 7.

Cincinnati officials allege that Mixon pointed a firearm at a woman and threatened to shoot her in the face, according to an affidavit.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Mixon was on his way to team facilities as the Bengals prepared to travel to Buffalo for an AFC divisional playoff game.

The case was initially dismissed less than 24 hours after the charge was filed. Peter Schaffer, Mixon's agent, told ESPN and other outlets the charge was a "rush to judgments." City officials said at the time that there was a possibility the charge could be resubmitted upon further investigation.

In the affidavit filed on April 7, Mixon was identified by photos of his license plate and was picked out of a photo lineup by the accuser.

Mixon, 26, was seen Monday on the first day of the Bengals' offseason workouts. He did not answer questions, citing that he normally doesn't speak to the media until training camp in July, but he said he was happy to be with the Bengals for another season.

Mixon, a former second-round pick, has spent his entire six-year career with the Bengals. He is fifth in franchise history in career rushing and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

In March, Mixon was present at a shooting incident that resulted in felony assault charges. Hamilton County officials allege that Lamonte Brewer, the boyfriend of Mixon's sister, Shalonda, fired shots at a teenager while in Mixon's backyard.

Court documents suggest the teenager, who is Mixon's neighbor, was playing a game involving toy guns. The boy was struck in the foot by a bullet, according to county officials, and Mixon was never considered a suspect.

In 2014, while a student at Oklahoma, he entered a plea deal after being accused of punching a woman and was suspended from football activities for one year.

In 2022, Mixon made 14 starts and had 1,255 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. He is set to earn $9.4 million in base salary in 2023, according to the Roster Management System.