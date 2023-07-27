Nothing spices up NFL training camp like a good old quarterback competition. And while there may not be a ton of outright battles under center this year, the NFL has more than a few teams whose QB1 situation is, for one reason or another, at least mildly unsettled.

So we wanted to take a look at 10 of those and make predictions for how they might come out. Some of these are true mysteries. Some of them do not appear, on their face, to be mysterious at all. But we believe we've compiled a list of teams whose QB situations have come with at least a question or two at some point this offseason. And if only for those who might not be paying as close attention as the most rabid fans of these teams do, we felt like it was worth breaking them down.

As camps kick off, we broke down each situation based on what we're hearing around the league. They are ordered below from the most wide-open competitions to the basically-already-settled situations, starting with a fascinating situation in Tampa Bay.

Candidates: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask